The Washington Commanders will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Cincinnati is riding a five-game winning streak and is a 6-point road favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Commanders odds at Fanatics. The over/under is 54. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Commanders vs. Bengals betting preview

Cincinnati is riding a five-game winning streak and is the hottest offensive team in the NFL, averaging 36.2 points per game during that stretch. It is the first time in team history the Bengals have scored 30-plus points in five straight games. Quarterback Joe Burrow is the second player in NFL history with four-plus total touchdowns in five straight games, joining Peyton Manning (2004).

Burrow is the new MVP favorite, as he is on pace for the highest completion percentage (74.7) in a season in league history. The Bengals are aiming for an 8-2 start or better for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a 24-21 win over the Giants in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football, but it has not won consecutive games for the first time since 2024.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is 2-1 in his past three starts after going 0-7-1 in his previous eight starts. He is coming off his first game of the season with three-plus passing touchdowns. Cincinnati is a 6-point road favorite in the Bengals vs. Commanders odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 54 for this rematch. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 and get up to $1,000 in FanCash here:

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