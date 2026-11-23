The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL, the Vikings will face the 49ers in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is favored by 4.5 points at Fanatics and the total is 45.5. The Vikings will be without receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) for the second straight week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Vikings vs. 49ers betting preview

Minnesota visits Estadio Banorte in Mexico City to face San Francisco at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are 3 point favorites with the total at 46.5. San Francisco is a -168 money line favorite (risk $168 to win $100), while Minnesota is a +145 underdog (risk $100 to win $145). The Vikings are 7-2 after a 30-10 win at Green Bay on Nov. 15, and quarterback Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. The 49ers are 8-1 after a 46-40 win over Dallas on Nov. 15, and receiver Mike Evans is officially active despite an Achilles injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.