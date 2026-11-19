The Week 11 NFL schedule kicks off with Texans vs. Colts on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. The offer varies by state. Houston is an 11.5-point home favorite in the Texans vs. Colts odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 44.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Texans vs. Colts betting preview

Houston is in desperation mode on Thursday Night Football after blowing a 17-0 lead in a 27-24 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. The Texans are four games behind Jacksonville in the AFC South and three games behind Cleveland in the AFC wild-card chase. They went three-and-out on six of seven drives in the second half against the Browns before turning it over on downs to close the game.

Indianapolis also has three wins this season, but two of those wins came in its first four games of the campaign. The Colts snapped a five-game losing streak with a 24-22 win over Miami on Sunday, as star running back Jonathan Taylor had 103 total yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed just 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Teams favored by at least 11 points are 28-8-1 against the spread in Thursday games dating back to 1985, including Jacksonville's blowout win over Baltimore two weeks ago. The Texans are 11.5-point home favorites in the Texans vs. Colts odds, while the over/under is 44.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 and get $1,000 in FanCash here:

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