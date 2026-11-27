The Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule features an exciting tripleheader, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. The offer varies by state. Bills vs. Chiefs rounds out the day at 8:20 p.m. ET. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is inactive with a groin injury. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Bills vs. Chiefs betting preview

Buffalo is tied for the best record in the NFL at 9-1 heading into this showdown against Kansas City to wrap up the Thanksgiving slate. The Chiefs have been a thorn in Buffalo's side during the postseason for years, winning four playoff matchups from 2020-2024. However, the Bills have won five consecutive head-to-head games during the regular season, including 2025. The Bills are 3-point home favorites on Thursday, while the over/under is 50. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 and get $1,000 in FanCash here:

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