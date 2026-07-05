Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for 2026 World Cup, England-Mexico, Brazil-Norway

On Sunday, the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 continues with England taking on Mexico at 8 p.m. ET and Norway vs. Brazil at 4 p.m. ET, perfect for claiming the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, with the exact amount varying by state. Brazil is a -260 favorite to advance. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Sunday World Cup betting preview

Brazil vs. Norway betting

Brazil and Norway open Sunday's Round of 32 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 4 p.m. ET. Brazil have been the most dominant attacking side at this tournament by volume, generating 9.42 expected goals through the Round of 32, the highest mark in the entire field, and Vinicius Jr. has been their most dangerous and unpredictable attacking weapon across all four of their matches. Norway arrive with a tournament record of three wins and one loss and have scored in every single game of this competition, with Erling Haaland accumulating five goals on 70 touches and representing one of the most lethal individual scorers in the knockout bracket.

Brazil are the Fanatics Sportsbook favorites based on their overall dominance in the group stage, but Norway's consistent attacking output and Haaland's ability to convert chances in volume make this a more dangerous opponent than the money line gap suggests. Fanatics Sportsbook has Brazil at -130 on the money line, Norway at +370, and a draw at +270. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

England vs. Mexico betting

England and Mexico close Sunday's World Cup slate in Mexico City, Mexico, at 8 p.m. ET. England enter as the +140 Fanatics Sportsbook favorites, but this matchup presents a uniquely difficult challenge for the Three Lions, who are tasked with beating a host nation side playing in front of a full crowd of their own supporters in one of the most storied international venues in the sport's history. Mexico have won the vast majority of their international matches in Mexico City across decades of competition, and the home crowd advantage as a 2026 World Cup co-host gives them a factor that does not show up in the money line.

England advanced past DR Congo in the Round of 32 thanks in large part to a decisive moment from Harry Kane, and they arrive in Mexico City aware that their road to the quarterfinals runs through one of the tournament's most emotionally charged atmospheres. Fanatics Sportsbook has England at +150 on the 90-minute money line, Mexico at +200, and a draw at +210. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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