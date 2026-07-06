Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for 2026 World Cup, Portugal-Spain, USA-Belgium

The 2026 World Cup Round of 16 continues on Monday with Christian Pulisic and the United States taking on Belgium at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are facing Spain at 3 p.m. ET, the perfect opportunity to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, with the exact amount varying by state. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Monday World Cup betting preview

Portugal vs. Spain betting

Spain and Portugal bring one of world soccer's most storied rivalries to Arlington, Texas, at 3 p.m. ET, with Spain entering as the tournament's most dominant side and the clear Fanatics Sportsbook money line favorite in the Iberian Derby. Spain have gone 3-0 on the money line in their last four matches and have outshot opponents 78-19 across the tournament without conceding a single goal, the best defensive record remaining in the field. The Spanish attack has been equally impressive, scoring at least three goals in three of their four matches, including a 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32.



Portugal advanced past Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32 on a Cristiano Ronaldo equalizer, and Ronaldo's individual quality and ability to generate danger from set pieces and counterattacking situations gives Portugal their most realistic path to a goal against Spain's stifling defense. Portugal have gone 2-0 on the money line in their last four matches. Fanatics Sportsbook has Spain at -115 on the 90-minute money line, a draw at +250, and Portugal at +320. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

USA vs. Belgium betting

The United States and Belgium close Monday's World Cup slate in Seattle, Washington, at 8 p.m. ET, and the return of Folarin Balogun transforms the USMNT's attacking outlook ahead of a match where the United States are seeking their first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2002. Balogun, who has scored three goals at this World Cup, was cleared to play after FIFA overturned a red card suspension that officials had initially ruled non-appealable, a decision reversal that restores the USMNT's most dangerous and proven finisher to coach Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup.



The United States have gone 3-1 on the money line in their last four matches and enter Monday as slight Fanatics Sportsbook underdogs against a Belgium side that dominated New Zealand 5-1 in the Round of 32. Belgium have shown the ability to put opponents away convincingly when given the chance, but their group stage form was inconsistent, with draws against Senegal, Iran, and Egypt suggesting vulnerabilities that the United States, with Balogun available, can expose. Fanatics Sportsbook has the United States at +145 on the 90-minute money line, a draw at +240, and Belgium at +185. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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