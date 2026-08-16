Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Astros-Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball, MLB

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Sunday's MLB slate, which includes Astros vs. Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET at Daikin Park in Houston. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and taking advantage of sportsbook promos at betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Sunday Night Baseball Preview

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Houston Astros enter Sunday atop the AL West and the Mariners are five games back in third place. The Astros scored a 10-7 victory in extra innings in the first game of the series and the Mariners responded with a 10-5 win on Saturday.

Houston will send Hunter Brown to the mound and Seattle will counter with Bryan Woo. Brown sports a 3.04 ERA over his last four starts and Woo has a 4.15 ERA on the season, but struggles on the road (6.22 ERA away from home). The latest MLB odds from Fanatics Sportsbook lists the Astros as -125 favorites at home, while the Mariners are +105 on the money line. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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