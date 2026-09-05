College football is back in full swing, the perfect opportunity to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Baylor faces Auburn in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. Western Michigan visits Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET. UCLA visits Cal at 10:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest college football odds, the Tigers are -289 money line favorites over the Bears (risk $289 to win $100), while the total is 59.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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College football betting preview

Baylor vs. Auburn

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Baylor and Auburn meet at a neutral site in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 7.5-point favorites with the total set at 59.5. Auburn is a -289 money line favorite (risk $289 to win $100), while Baylor is a +234 underdog (risk $100 to win $234). Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is in a make-or-break year after a 5-7 finish in 2025, and he hands the offense to quarterback DJ Lagway, a transfer from Florida. Auburn fired Hugh Freeze midway through last season and hired Alex Golesh away from South Florida, where Golesh brought along quarterback Byrum Brown to lead a new-look Tigers attack. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Western Michigan vs. Michgan

Western Michigan visits the Big House to face Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Wolverines are 27.5-point favorites with the total set at 49.5. Michigan is priced at -7143 on the money line (risk $7,143 to win $100), while Western Michigan is a +2000 underdog (risk $100 to win $2,000). Michigan fired Sherrone Moore after a 9-4 season and turns to first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, who makes his Wolverines debut with returning quarterback Bryce Underwood under center. Western Michigan enters as the defending MAC champion, having gone 10-4 and won the Myrtle Beach Bowl under third-year head coach Lance Taylor. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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