The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Thursday's NFL preseason finales, which include the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m. ET and the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Las Vegas Raiders at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored in 49ers vs. Raiders is 38.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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NFL betting preview

Steelers vs. Bills

Pittsburgh visits Buffalo at Highmark Stadium at 7 p.m. ET in the preseason finale for both teams before rosters get trimmed to 53 players. Buffalo is a 3-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 34.5. The Bills are unbeaten in the preseason at 2-0, while the Steelers are 1-1. Both sides are managing injury lists heading in, including receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey for Pittsburgh, while Buffalo is watching receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Expect a lot of backups and roster-bubble players to get extended runs as both teams finalize their depth charts. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

49ers vs. Raiders

San Francisco visits Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium at 8 p.m. ET in the preseason finale for both teams. The Raiders are 3-point favorites, and the total is set at 38.5. Las Vegas is 1-1 in the preseason, and San Francisco is also 1-1. Running back Ashton Jeanty is sidelined for the Raiders with an ankle injury, while the 49ers are keeping an eye on receiver Mike Evans (groin). As with most preseason finales, expect the bulk of the snaps to go to players fighting for a roster spot rather than the projected starting lineups. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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