The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Wednesday's MLB slate, which includes the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. ET and the San Francisco Giants visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET. According to the latest odds, the Blue Jays are -134 money line favorites against the Guardians, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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MLB betting preview

Blue Jays vs. Guardians

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know the Toronto visits Progressive Field to face the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. ET, and the Blue Jays are -134 money line favorites over the Guardians (+115). Toronto is 68-71 on the season, while Cleveland sits at 70-68. Dylan Cease (9-5, 2.33 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays against Joey Cantillo (9-7, 3.70 ERA) for the Guardians. The total is set at 7 runs. The Blue Jays are 5-0 in Cease's last five starts as a road favorite. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Giants vs. Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates (-153 to win) host the San Francisco Giants (+130 to win) at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is 68-71 on the season, while San Francisco sits at 57-82. Landen Roupp (8-13, 4.25 ERA) starts for the Giants against Jared Jones (2-6, 4.83 ERA) for the Pirates. The total is set at 8.5 runs. The over is 3-0-2 in Roupp's last five road starts. The Pirates have won three straight. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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