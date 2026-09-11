The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Rutgers visits Boston College at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, while Missouri visits Kansas at 8 p.m. ET. Missouri is favored by 5.5 points, according to the latest college football odds, while Rutgers is a three-point underdog after losing to UMass in Week 1. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Rutgers vs. Boston College betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Rutgers visits Alumni Stadium to face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Eagles are 3-point favorites with the total set at 53.5. Boston College is a -155 money line favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Rutgers is a +129 underdog (risk $100 to win $129). The line has moved sharply toward Rutgers this week, opening at Boston College -7.5. Rutgers went 5-7 last season in Greg Schiano's 17th year and opened 2026 with a 37-21 loss to UMass last week, with junior AJ Surace set to make his first career start at quarterback. Boston College stumbled to a 2-10 finish in 2025 under Bill O'Brien and also lost its opener last week, falling 34-15 to Cincinnati, with Saginaw Valley State transfer Mason McKenzie leading the offense. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Missouri vs. Kansas betting preview

Missouri visits David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to face Kansas at 8 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 5.5-point favorites with the total set at 51.5. Missouri is a -213 money line favorite (risk $213 to win $100), while Kansas is a +176 underdog (risk $100 to win $176). Missouri went 8-5 last season under sixth-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, falling to Virginia in the Gator Bowl, and opened 2026 with a 54-14 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week behind a four-touchdown debut from quarterback Austin Simmons. Kansas finished 5-7 for the second straight year, missing bowl eligibility, and moves on from longtime starter Jalon Daniels, who left for the NFL. New starter Isaiah Marshall opened 2026 with a 51-6 rout of Long Island last week, throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns under Lance Leipold. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.