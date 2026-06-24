Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Brazil-Scotland, Mexico-Czechia on Wednesday

Wednesday's 2026 World Cup slate continues with six matches that could reshape the group stage, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Switzerland (+138) and Canada (+225) kick things off at 3 p.m. ET in Vancouver in a winner-take-all Group B finale. Brazil (-327) and Scotland (+850) follow at 6 p.m. ET in Miami, where a Brazil win would lock up first place in Group C outright. Mexico (-109) closes the night at 9 p.m. ET in Mexico City against Czechia (+271). Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Wednesday World Cup betting preview

No game on Wednesday's slate carries more direct stakes than this one. Canada and Switzerland enter tied atop Group B at four points apiece, and with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar both already mathematically eliminated from group-winner contention at one point each, this match is a straight winner-take-first-place final. Switzerland is priced as a +138 moneyline underdog (-0.5 spread, +129) against the host nation's +225 price (Canada +0.5, -174), but Canada actually owns the better goal-difference cushion at plus-6 compared to Switzerland's plus-3. A draw could still be enough for Canada to top the group on tiebreakers. The total sits at 2.5 goals, with the over favored at +115 to the under's -142, fitting for two teams that have combined for 12 goals across four group games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash



Brazil heads into matchday three of Group C tied for first with Morocco at four points each, and the board treats the Selecao as a heavy favorite to settle it: -327 on the moneyline, -1.5 on the spread (-117), with the total set at 2.5 goals (over -129, under +103). A win locks up first place outright, and even a draw keeps Brazil's fate largely in their own hands. Scotland, sitting third at three points, is a wide underdog at +850 (+1.5, -112) but would leapfrog into second with a win. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash



Mexico has all but wrapped up Group A. A 2-0-0 start and a plus-3 goal differential give El Tri a cushion that likely survives even a loss tonight, since South Korea (3 points, 0 goal differential) would need to both beat South Africa and make up significant ground to leapfrog them on tiebreakers. That low-stakes backdrop shows up in the number: Mexico is favored on the moneyline at -109 and on the spread at -0.5 (-113), a far tighter line than you'd expect from a team that's already in pole position, with the total set at 2.5 goals (over -102, under -121). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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