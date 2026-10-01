The Week 4 NFL schedule kicks off with Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. In select states, new users can grab up to $350 in FanCash with the code CBSFAN350. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point road favorite in the Browns vs. Steelers odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 38.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Steelers vs. Browns betting preview

Pittsburgh improved to 2-0 at home with a 30-27 win over Cincinnati last week after getting blown out by New England on the road in a 20-3 final in Week 2. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 34 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals, while running back Jaylen Warren rushed for 127 yards. All four teams in the AFC North are 2-1.

Cleveland lost to Jacksonville by 24 points in its season opener, but it responded with narrow wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. The Browns are playing at home for the second week in a row after starting the season with two games away from home. They are 2.5-point underdogs in the Thursday Night Football odds, with the over/under at 38.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 and get up to $1,000 in FanCash here:

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