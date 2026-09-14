The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Monday Night Football closes out Week 1 with a loaded AFC West matchup when the Denver Broncos visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET. Mahomes' over/under for total passing yards is 223.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Broncos vs. Chiefs betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Denver visits GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Chiefs are 2-point favorites with the total set at 43. Kansas City is a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Denver is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). This is a rematch of last year's AFC West race, which Denver won outright: the Broncos went 14-3 and claimed the AFC's No. 1 seed, snapping Kansas City's nine-year divisional streak, before falling to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game behind quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns. Kansas City, meanwhile, collapsed to 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15. Mahomes has been cleared with no game-status designation and is set to make his return in tonight's opener, nine months after surgery. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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