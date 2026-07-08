Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Cubs-Orioles, France-Morocco, World Cup, MLB

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, with the exact amount varying by state. Wednesday features two MLB games in the Eastern time zone, with the Cubs visiting the Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET and the Phillies visiting the Reds. In addition, France and Morocco will meet on Thursday in a World Cup quarterfinal at 4 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Fanatics Sportsbook Wednesday betting preview

France vs. Morocco World Cup betting

France enter Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco at 4 p.m. ET as the heaviest World Cup favorite remaining in the bracket, with a 5-0 record on the money line in their last five matches, reflecting a run through the 2026 World Cup that has not seen the French side concede a lead. France have carried their depth, defensive organization, and quality across the attacking third through every stage of the competition and arrive at this quarterfinal as the most complete team remaining on either side of the bracket.

Morocco enter at 3-0 on the money line in their last five matches and carry one of the most compelling stories in the 2026 World Cup bracket as a side that has built its run on defensive resilience and the kind of compact structure capable of testing higher-profile opponents in transition. The Atlas Lions have not been handed a path through the bracket and will rely on the same defensive discipline that has brought them to a quarterfinal against one of the world's great footballing nations. Fanatics Sportsbook has France at -420 to advance and Morocco at +310. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Cubs vs. Orioles betting

Fanatics Sportsbook money line despite holding a 51-40 record on the season, making them one of the more attractive underdog values on Wednesday's slate as a team with a winning record taking the road. The Cubs have the lineup depth and rotation quality to compete in any environment and arrive in Baltimore as a team that has outperformed the market's expectations throughout the 2026 season.

Baltimore enter at 42-50 on the season and carry the home-field advantage at Wednesday's game, with the -128 money line reflecting the standard advantage sportsbooks assign to home teams regardless of overall record. The Orioles have the motivation of a home crowd and a park that has historically suited their style of play. Fanatics Sportsbook has the Cubs at +108 on the money line and the Orioles at -128. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Phillies vs. Reds betting

The Philadelphia Phillies enter Wednesday's game at 7:10 p.m. ET in Cincinnati, Ohio, as +116 underdogs on the Fanatics Sportsbook money line despite a 51-41 record on the season, representing meaningful underdog value for a team that has been one of the National League's most consistent performers and arrives in Cincinnati as the better team by record in a matchup where the Reds hold home-field advantage. The Phillies have the offensive firepower and bullpen depth to compete on the road and enter this game as one of the most credibly undervalued teams on Wednesday's board.

Cincinnati enter at 41-49 on the season and open as -138 home favorites, with the shorter number reflecting the market's consistent premium for home teams in the National League at a park where the Reds have played their most competitive baseball. The Reds will need their offense to produce early against a Philadelphia pitching staff that has kept opposing lineups in check throughout the season. Fanatics Sportsbook has the Phillies at +116 on the money line and the Reds at -138. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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