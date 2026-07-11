Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for England-Norway, Argentina-Switzerland, UFC 329

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, and new users can use it to bet on Erling Haaland and Norway taking on Harry Kane and England in Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal in Miami Gardens, Florida. It can also be used on Lionel Messi and Argentina facing Switzerland in Kansas City, Missouri later that evening, or Conor McGregor challenging Max Holloway in the UFC 329 main event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

England enters Saturday's 5 p.m. ET quarterfinal as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -108 against Norway at +275, while Argentina enters the later 9 p.m. ET quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri, as the strong favorite at -148 against Switzerland at +466. Max Holloway is the Fanatics Sportsbook favorite at -218 to defeat Conor McGregor in the UFC 329 main event in Las Vegas, Nevada. See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Saturday betting preview

England vs. Norway World Cup betting

England enters Saturday's 5 p.m. ET World Cup quarterfinal in Miami Gardens, Florida, as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -108 against Norway at +275, a line that opened with England at -102 and has moved toward the favorite through the quarterfinal window. England has gone 4-0 in the win-loss column throughout the 2026 World Cup with Harry Kane serving as the focal point of the attack, and the side reached this quarterfinal by beating Mexico in the round of 16. The spread is England -0.5 at -112 at Fanatics Sportsbook, meaning the market prices England as more likely than not to win inside 90 minutes, and the total is set at 2.5 goals with the Over at -149 and the Under at +118. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Argentina enters Saturday's 9 p.m. ET World Cup quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -148 against Switzerland at +466, a line that opened with Argentina at -163 and has moved toward the underdog as the market adjusts entering Saturday night. Argentina has gone 4-0 in the win-loss column at this tournament with Lionel Messi as the central figure of a side that reached the quarterfinals by beating Egypt in the round of 16. The spread is Argentina -0.5 at -154 at Fanatics Sportsbook, and the total is set at 2.5 goals with the Over at +125 and the Under at -156, reflecting a market that expects a lower-scoring quarterfinal. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Max Holloway enters the UFC 329 main event in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -218 against Conor McGregor in what is one of the most widely anticipated main events on the UFC 329 card. Holloway carries a 27-9-0 record into this welterweight matchup and enters as the more recently active fighter, which the market has reflected by pricing him as a significant favorite at -218 at Fanatics Sportsbook. The main card for UFC 329 begins Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada, with McGregor vs. Holloway 2 as the headline attraction. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.