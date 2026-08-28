The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Friday's NFL preseason games, which include the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Miami Dolphins at 7 p.m. ET and the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Kansas City Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest NFL odds, the Falcons are -171 money line favorites against the Dolphins, while the Chiefs are -125 favorites against the Seahawks. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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NFL betting preview

Falcons vs. Dolphins

Atlanta visits Miami at Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. ET in the preseason finale for both teams before rosters get trimmed to 53 players. The Falcons are 4.5-point favorites, and the total is 36.5. Atlanta is 1-1 in the preseason, while Miami is winless at 0-2. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is questionable on the injury report, while Miami is monitoring defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and running back Ollie Gordon II. Expect backups and roster bubble players to soak up most of the snaps. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Seattle visits Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. ET in the preseason finale for both teams. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites and the total is 33.5. Both sides are still searching for their first win of the preseason at 0-2. Patrick Mahomes is out with a knee injury. Seattle is also managing a few bumps and bruises, including receiver Tory Horton. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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