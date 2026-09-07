The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. The Florida State Seminoles welcome the SMU Mustangs to town for an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest college football odds at bet365, the Seminoles are 2.5-point underdogs at home. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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College football, MLB betting preview

SMU vs. Florida State

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that SMU visits Florida State at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mustangs are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 53.5. SMU is a -152 money line favorite (risk $152 to win $100), while Florida State is a +127 underdog (risk $100 to win $127). SMU went 9-4 last season under fourth-year head coach Rhett Lashlee, capping it with a 24-19 Holiday Bowl win over Arizona, and returns quarterback Kevin Jennings. Florida State stumbled to a 5-7 finish in 2025 but opened this season with a statement, upsetting then-No. 8 Alabama 31-17 as 13.5-point underdogs behind transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Cardinals vs. Giants

St. Louis visits Oracle Park to face San Francisco at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Giants are -1.5 run line favorites with the total at 7.5. San Francisco is a -131 money line favorite (risk $131 to win $100), while St. Louis is a +113 underdog (risk $100 to win $113). Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy (6-9, 3.97 ERA) gets the ball against Giants left-hander Logan Webb (8-8, 4.21 ERA). The over is 5-0 in the Cardinals' last five road games against a team with a losing record. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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