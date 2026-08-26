The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Wednesday's MLB slate, which includes the Boston Red Sox visiting the Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m. ET and the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. According to the latest MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the Brewers are -150 money line favorites to beat the Mets on the road, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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MLB betting preview

Red Sox vs. Marlins

The Boston Red Sox (-157 to win) visit loanDepot park to face the Miami Marlins (+130 to win) at 6:40 p.m. ET, with Boston already up 2-0 in the series and going for the sweep. Sonny Gray (16-3, 2.79 ERA) starts for the Red Sox against Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.37 ERA) for Miami. Boston is 73-59 on the season, while Miami sits at 67-66. The total is set at 7.5 runs. The Red Sox are 8-0 in their last eight road games against a team with a winning record. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Padres vs Pirates

The San Diego Padres (-128 to win) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (+120 to win) at Petco Park at 4:10 p.m. ET in the finale of a day getaway game, with the Pirates already up 2-0 in the series and looking to complete the sweep. Bubba Chandler (6-8, 4.38 ERA) starts for Pittsburgh against Randy Vasquez (9-6, 4.19 ERA) for San Diego. Pittsburgh is 65-69 on the season, while San Diego sits at 71-62. The total is set at 8 runs. The Padres are 4-0 in their last four games as a home favorite. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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