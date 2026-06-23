Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Portugal-Uzbekistan, Ghana-England on Tuesday

Tuesday's 2026 World Cup slate continues with four more matches, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal (-571) are a heavy favorite against Uzbekistan (+1438) in Houston at 1 p.m. ET. That sets up the afternoon and evening window, where England (-476) and Harry Kane are favored over Ghana (+1288) in Boston at 4 p.m. ET, Croatia (-206) is favored against Panama (+575) in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET, and Colombia (-186) is favored over DR Congo (+538) in Guadalajara at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Tuesday World Cup betting preview

Portugal is a -571 favorite on the moneyline to beat Uzbekistan (+1438) when the two meet in Houston at 1 p.m. ET, with the spread set at Portugal -2.5 (+138) and the total at 2.5 goals (Over -188/Under +150). SportsLine's Brad Thomas called Portugal's opener an embarrassing performance and is backing a bounce-back spread cover, pointing to an Uzbekistan side that's been outscored 7-2 across its last three matches and now needs to limit the damage against a Portugal attack that should look sharper with a greater sense of urgency.



England and Ghana are tied at the top of Group L with three points apiece after Matchday 1. Now they meet on Tuesday, England is a -476 favorite on the moneyline over Ghana (+1288) when the two meet in Boston at 4 p.m. ET, with the spread set at England -1.5 (-162) and the total at 2.5 goals (Over -164/Under +132). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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