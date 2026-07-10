Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Spain-Belgium, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, with the exact amount varying by state. Lamine Yamal and Spain enter Friday's 3 p.m. ET World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium in Inglewood, California, as the Fanatics moneyline favorite at -170, with Belgium at +475. In the MLB, the New York Mets host the Boston Red Sox at 7:15 p.m. ET in a game where the Mets enter as the home favorites at -150 against a Boston club that carries a 43-48 record on the season. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Fanatics Sportsbook Friday betting preview

Spain vs. Belgium World Cup betting

Spain enters Friday's 3 p.m. ET World Cup quarterfinal in Inglewood, California, as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -161 to win, with Belgium at +430. La Roja have gone 4-0 in the win-loss column without conceding a single goal across any of those four matches. Lamine Yamal has been the creative engine of Spain's attack throughout the tournament, and the team enters this quarterfinal on a 36-game unbeaten run in international competition. Spain is also listed at -0.5 on the spread at -171 at Fanatics Sportsbook, meaning the market prices Spain as more likely than not to win in regulation, and the total is set at 2.5 goals (Over -128, Under +102). Belgium enters this quarterfinal at +430 on the moneyline at Fanatics Sportsbook and has gone 2-0 in the win-loss column at this tournament, most recently beating the United States 4-1 in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets Betting

The New York Mets enter Friday's 7:15 p.m. ET home game in New York as the Fanatics Sportsbook favorites at -133 against the visiting Boston Red Sox, despite carrying a 40-54 record on the season that is inferior to Boston's 43-48 overall mark. The Mets are the home favorites on the moneyline at -150 and are listed at -1.5 (+145) on the run line at Fanatics Sportsbook, while Boston is at +1.5 (-175), and the total for Friday's game is set at 7.5. New York has navigated a difficult summer with key absences, including starting pitchers Dedniel Nunez and Tylor Megill, reliever Clay Holmes, and position players Marcus Semien, Luis Robert and Mark Vientos, who are all unavailable for this Friday night home game. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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