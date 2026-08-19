The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Wednesday's MLB slate, which includes the New York Yankees visiting the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET and the San Francisco Giants visiting the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and taking advantage of sportsbook promos at betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Yankees vs Orioles preview

The New York Yankees (-121 to win) visit Oriole Park at Camden Yards to face the Baltimore Orioles (+101 to win) at 6:35 p.m. ET. New York is 70-55 and leads the series 1-0 after a 3-1 win on Tuesday, while Baltimore is 61-65. Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees against Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.11 ERA) for the Orioles. The Over/Under for total runs scored is 9. The Over is 7-0 in Bassitt's last seven starts as an underdog. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Guardians vs. Giants preview

The Cleveland Guardians (-186 to win) host the San Francisco Giants (+153 to win) at Progressive Field at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cleveland is 61-65 and leads this series 1-0 after an 8-1 win on Tuesday, while San Francisco has stumbled to 51-74 on the season. Parker Messick (9-7, 2.59 ERA) starts for the Guardians against Matt Wilkinson for the Giants. The total for Giants vs. Guardians is 7 runs. The Over is 4-0 in the Guardians' last 4 home games vs. teams with losing records. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.