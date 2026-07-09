Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for France-Morocco, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, with the exact amount varying by state. France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the heavy money-line favorite at -177 for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff, while the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Ohio at 7:10 p.m. ET in a game where the Phillies enter as -168 road favorites. France has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches and Morocco enters at +531, with a draw in Thursday's quarterfinal priced at +290 at Fanatics. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Fanatics Sportsbook Thursday betting preview

France vs. Morocco World Cup betting

France enters Thursday's 4 p.m. ET World Cup quarterfinal in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the Fanatics favorite at -177 to win the match, with Morocco at +531 and the draw priced at +290. The three-way moneyline reflects France's quality across the tournament, where the team has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column and has not conceded more than one goal in any match. France is also favored on the spread at -0.5 (-186), meaning Fanatics marks France as more likely than not to win by at least one goal in regulation. France opened at -175 on the moneyline and has been bet further toward the favorite since the quarterfinal bracket was set, with Morocco moving from +450 at open to +531 reflecting heavier money on France. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Phillies vs. Reds betting

The Philadelphia Phillies enter Thursday's 7:10 p.m. ET game in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the road favorite at -168, carrying a 51-41 overall record and a SportsLine projected score of 5.0 runs compared to 4.5 for the Reds. Philadelphia opened at -164 on the moneyline and has been bet slightly further toward the favorite at -168, reflecting consistent market confidence in the Phillies despite traveling to Cincinnati. The Phillies are also listed at -1.5 (-106) on the run line at Fanatics, and Cincinnati covers at +1.5 (-114). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.