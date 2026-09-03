College football is back in full swing, making it the perfect opportunity to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Colorado visits Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 8 p.m. ET, where the Yellow Jackets are 6.5-point favorites and the total is 51.5. The Yellow Jackets are -242 money line favorites (risk $242 to win $100), while the Buffaloes are +197 underdogs (risk $100 to win $197). Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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College football betting preview

Colorado vs Georgia Tech

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Colorado visits Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field to face Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. ET, and the Yellow Jackets are 6.5-point favorites with the total at 51.5. On the money line, Georgia Tech is priced at -247 and Colorado is +200. Georgia Tech went 9-4 last season, its best mark in nine years, after a Pop-Tarts Bowl loss to BYU, while Colorado stumbled to a 3-9 finish in Deion Sanders' third year. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

UMass vs. Rutgers

UMass visits SHI Stadium to face Rutgers at 6 p.m. ET, and the Scarlet Knights are 29.5-point favorites, one of the largest spreads of the young season, with the total at 52.5. On the money line, Rutgers is priced at -9091 and UMass is +2300. UMass finished winless at 0-12 last season, while Rutgers went 5-7 and turned down a bowl bid. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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