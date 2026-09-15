The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Thursday brings a doubleheader of NFL and college football. Syracuse visits Pitt at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Panthers favored by 10.5 and the total at 51.5, while the Lions will face the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Bills favored by 4.5 and the total at 53.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Lions vs. Bills betting preview

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Detroit visits Highmark Stadium to face Buffalo at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 4.5-point favorites with the total set at 53.5. Buffalo is a -213 money line favorite (risk $213 to win $100), while Detroit is a +176 underdog (risk $100 to win $176). The Lions went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022 after a late collapse, but opened 2026 with a 31-30 win over the Saints. The Bills went 12-5 in 2025 and reached the AFC divisional round before falling to the Broncos in overtime, and reigning MVP Josh Allen led a 36-31 win over the Texans in the opener. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Syracuse vs. Pitt

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Syracuse visits Acrisure Stadium to face Pitt at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Panthers are 10.5-point favorites with the total set at 51.5. Pitt is a -403 money line favorite (risk $403 to win $100), while Syracuse is a +316 underdog (risk $100 to win $316). Syracuse stumbled to a 3-9 finish in 2025 after starting quarterback Steve Angeli tore his Achilles, and the Orange are 1-1 in 2026 after a 66-3 win over New Hampshire and a 21-18 loss to Cal. Pitt went 8-5 last season under 11th-year coach Pat Narduzzi and is off to a 2-0 start, highlighted by true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel throwing for 450 yards and seven touchdowns in a 59-14 win over Miami (Ohio), the first quarterback to do that since Joe Burrow in 2019. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.