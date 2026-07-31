Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Marlins-Mets, Nationals-Braves, MLB on Friday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on ahead of a full Friday MLB slate that includes the New York Mets hosting the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m. ET and the Atlanta Braves hosting the Washington Nationals at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Mets are -130 money line favorites at home, while the Braves are -129 at Truist Park. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

The Mets open Friday as -130 money line favorites over the Marlins, with Miami listed at +109. The run total is 8.5. New York is drawing 74 percent of the public money line handle entering Friday. The Mets are 46-63 on the season, while the Marlins sit at 55-54. The Mets are dealing with notable absences heading into Friday's game. Juan Soto remains on the injured list with a calf injury, and Mark Vientos is also out with a hand injury, depleting the heart of the New York lineup. The over/under opened at 8.5 runs, reflecting expectations of moderate offensive output at a Citi Field playing in 73-degree weather on Friday evening. The over is 6-0 in Peralta's last six starts as an underdog. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals



The Braves open Friday as -129 money line favorites at Truist Park, with Washington at +108. The run total is posted at 9.0. Atlanta is drawing 80 percent of the public moneyline handle, the strongest lean on the board among Friday's NL games. The Braves are 64-45 on the year, while Washington is 55-55. The 80 percent public lean toward Atlanta. The Under is 6-0 in Elder's last six starts as a home underdog. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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