Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Messi, Argentina-Egypt, Colombia-Switzerland

Lionel Messi leads Argentina (-275) into Tuesday's World Cup Round of 16 match at noon ET, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, with the exact amount varying by state. The defending champions will face Egypt, with Colombia vs. Switzerland closing the day's slate at 4 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Tuesday World Cup betting preview

Argentina vs. Egypt betting

Messi enters Tuesday's Round of 16 match as the most accomplished player remaining in the 2026 World Cup bracket, and Argentina is the clear favorite to advance to the quarterfinals. The defending World Cup champions have won at every stage of this tournament and carry the kind of knockout-round experience, defensive organization, and finishing quality that makes them the most difficult team to face in this round.

Egypt enter at 1-0 on the money line in their last four matches and will rely on defensive discipline and set-piece opportunities to create a path to an upset, but the quality gap between the two sides is significant. Argentina's depth across the squad and Messi's ability to change a match at any moment give the Albiceleste multiple ways to win, all of which are reflected in the Fanatics Sportsbook money line. Fanatics has Argentina at -275 on the money line and Egypt at +806. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Colombia vs. Switzerland betting

Colombia enter Tuesday's second Round of 16 match at 4 p.m. ET as the slight Fanatics Sportsbook favorite. They boast a tournament run built on consistent attacking output and a defensive structure that has given the Cafeteros the ability to control matches against varied opposition. Colombia have earned their status as a legitimate quarterfinal contender and enter Vancouver as the team with more to lose, and more firepower to justify it.

Switzerland arrive at 2-0 on the money line in their last four matches with a reputation as one of the most tactically organized sides in the field, capable of containing higher-profile opponents and staying competitive into the final stages of matches. The Swiss have the experience and defensive structure to test Colombia's patience, and at +245 on the Fanatics Sportsbook money line, Switzerland represents meaningful underdog value in a match that figures to be tightly-contested. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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