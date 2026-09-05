College football is back in full swing, the perfect opportunity to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Western Michigan visits Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET, while UCLA visits Cal at 10:30 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

College football betting preview

Western Michigan vs. Michigan

Western Michigan visits the Big House to face Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Wolverines are 27.5-point favorites with the total set at 49. Michigan is priced at -4000 on the money line (risk $4,000 to win $100), while Western Michigan is a +1800 underdog (risk $100 to win $1,800). Michigan fired Sherrone Moore after a 9-4 season and turns to first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, who makes his Wolverines debut with returning quarterback Bryce Underwood under center. Western Michigan enters as the defending MAC champion, having gone 10-4 and won the Myrtle Beach Bowl under third-year head coach Lance Taylor. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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