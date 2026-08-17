Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for MLB picks, Diamondbacks-Red Sox on Monday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Monday's MLB slate, which includes the Arizona Diamondbacks visiting the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET and the Atlanta Braves visiting the Minnesota Twins at 7:40 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the over/under for total runs scored in Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox is nine. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and taking advantage of sportsbook promos at betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Diamondbacks vs Red Sox Preview

The Boston Red Sox (-142 to win) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (+129 to win) at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET. Arizona is 66-59 on the season and Boston is 66-58, making this an even interleague matchup. SportsLine's model projects a narrow game, forecasting the Diamondbacks to edge the Red Sox 4.8 to 4.6. The total is set at 9 runs, with the over favored on the latest board. Both teams have won just two of their last five games coming into today's matchup. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Braves vs Twins Preview

The Atlanta Braves (-125 to win) visit Target Field to face the Minnesota Twins (+113 to win) at 7:40 p.m. ET. Atlanta has been one of the best teams in baseball at 74-50, while Minnesota sits under .500 at 60-65. SportsLine's model likes the Braves to win this one 5.1 to 4.3, and the total is set at 9 runs. The Braves' run line of 1.5 reflects the gap between a contender and a team playing out the string. The Twins have lost three straight heading into today's matchup with the Braves. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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