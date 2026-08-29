College football is officially back, the perfect opportunity to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. NC State visits Virginia at Scott Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET, where the Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites and the total is 53.5, while New Mexico State visits Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium at 7 p.m. ET, where the Seminoles are massive 31.5-point favorites. In the final game of the night, UNLV is a 4-point favorite over the Memphis Tigers at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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NFL betting preview

Week 0 college football betting preview

NC State vs. Virginia

Virginia hosts NC State at Scott Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites with the total set at 53.5. On the money line, Virginia is priced at -210 and NC State is +175. Virginia went 11-3 in Tony Elliott's fourth season in 2025 and lost the ACC title game to Duke, returning eight starters from that squad. NC State went 8-5 in Dave Doeren's 13th year and brings back nine starters. These two met early last season, when NC State pulled off a 35-31 upset, so Virginia opening this year at home against the Wolfpack carries a bit of revenge factor. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

New Mexico State vs. Florida State

New Mexico State visits Doak Campbell Stadium to face Florida State at 7 p.m. ET, and the Seminoles are 31.5-point favorites, one of the largest spreads of the opening week, with the total set at 53.5. On the money line, Florida State is priced at -10000, and New Mexico State is +2650. The Seminoles are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last 7 games as a home favorite. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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