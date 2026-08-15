Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for NFL Preseason, Panthers-Bills, Rams-Chiefs

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Saturday's NFL preseason games, which includes the Carolina Panthers visiting the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Kansas City Chiefs at 4 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and taking advantage of sportsbook promos at betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Bills vs. Panthers Preview

The Buffalo Bills (-155 to win) host the Carolina Panthers (+130 to win) at Highmark Stadium at noon ET. Buffalo finished 12-5 last season and reached the Divisional Round before falling to the Denver Broncos, while Carolina went 8-9 and won the NFC South before a Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Carolina already has a preseason win under its belt, beating the Cardinals 33-30 on August 6, while Buffalo makes its preseason debut today. The Bills' spread of 3 points reflects the gap between two playoff teams from a season ago. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Rams vs. Chiefs Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs (-130 to win) host the Los Angeles Rams (+110 to win) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. Kansas City stumbled to a 6-11 record last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, while Los Angeles went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs' spread of 1.5 points reflects a tight opener between a rebuilding Kansas City team and a Rams squad looking to build on last year's playoff run. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.