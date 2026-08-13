Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for NFL preseason picks, Bengals-Lions on Thursday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Thursday's NFL preseason slate, which includes the Detroit Lions visiting the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Houston Texans at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the over/under for total points scored in Bengals vs. Lions is 37.5 points. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Lions vs Bengals Preview

The Detroit Lions (+185 to win) visit Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals (-225 to win) at 7 p.m. ET. Cincinnati opens as a sizeable home favorite despite going just 6-11 last season and missing the playoffs, a down year for a Bengals team that projects to be significantly better in 2026. Detroit went 9-8 last season and also missed the postseason, finishing one win short of the NFC's final wild card spot. The -225 line reflects Cincinnati's home advantage and the gap between where both clubs project to be this fall. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Chargers vs Texans Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers (+105) will visit NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans (-115) at 8 p.m. ET. Houston is a slight home favorite after going 12-5 last season and reaching the playoffs as the AFC's fifth seed, while Los Angeles went 11-6 and made the postseason as a wild card. The nearly even line reflects how closely-matched these two AFC clubs are heading into 2026. Both reached the playoffs last season and could be AFC contenders again. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.