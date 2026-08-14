Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for NFL Preseason Week 1, Broncos-Falcons today

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for for Friday's NFL preseason games, which include the Denver Broncos visiting the Atlanta Falcons at 6 p.m. ET and the Miami Dolphins visiting the Washington Commanders at 6 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and taking advantage of sportsbook promos at betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Broncos vs Falcons Preview

The Denver Broncos (-192 to win) will visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons (+160) at 6 p.m. ET. Denver enters as a road favorite after posting a 14-3 record in 2025, the best mark in franchise history, and reaching the AFC Championship Game. Atlanta went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year, finishing third in the NFC South. The Broncos' spread of -3.5 points reflects the gap between a rising AFC contender and a Falcons team still searching for consistency. Tua Tagovailoa will get the start for the Falcons, while Michael Penix Jr will likely miss the team's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos as he continues recovering from November 2025 surgery to repair a partially torn left ACL. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Dolphins vs Commanders Preview

The Miami Dolphins (-175 to win) will visit Northwest Stadium to face the Washington Commanders (+145) at 6 p.m. ET. Miami finished 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs for a second straight year, while Washington fell to 5-12 after reaching the NFC Championship Game the year before. The Dolphins' spread of -3.5 points reflects a Commanders team retooling after a steep step back in 2025. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.