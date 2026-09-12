The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash.Week 2 of the college football season brings a loaded Saturday slate. No. 1 Ohio State visits No. 4 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Longhorns favored by 1.5 and the total at 49.5, Alabama visits Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Crimson Tide favored by 10 and the total at 48.5. Arkansas visits Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET, with the Utes favored by 12.5 and the total at 55.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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College football betting preview

Clemson vs. LSU betting

Alabama visits Kroger Field to face Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide are 10-point favorites with the total set at 48.5. Alabama is a -394 money line favorite (risk $394 to win $100), while Kentucky is a +309 underdog (risk $100 to win $309). Alabama went 11-4 last season under Kalen DeBoer and opened 2026 with a 48-10 win over East Carolina. Kentucky fired Mark Stoops after 13 years following a 5-7 finish and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, who won his debut 45-13 over Youngstown State behind quarterback Kenny Minchey's four-touchdown day. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Ohio State vs. Texas betting

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that No. 1 Ohio State visits Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to face No. 4 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET, in a rematch of last year's season opener, which the Buckeyes won 14-7. The Longhorns are 1.5-point favorites with the total set at 49.5. Texas is a -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Ohio State is a +101 underdog (risk $100 to win $101). Ohio State went 12-2 last season, capping a perfect 12-0 regular season before losing the Big Ten title game to Indiana and falling to Miami in the CFP quarterfinal, and quarterback Julian Sayin, a Heisman finalist, opened 2026 with a 56-3 win over Ball State. Texas went 10-3 last season and won the Citrus Bowl over Michigan, with Arch Manning also drawing Heisman buzz after a 59-7 win over Texas State in the opener. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Arkansas vs. Utah betting

Arkansas visits Rice-Eccles Stadium to face Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET, and the Utes are 12.5-point favorites with the total set at 55.5. Utah is priced at -508 on the money line (risk $508 to win $100), while Arkansas is a +383 underdog (risk $100 to win $383). Arkansas stumbled to a 2-10 finish in 2025, firing Sam Pittman five games into the season, and hired Memphis's Ryan Silverfield, who opened his tenure with a 31-14 win over North Alabama. Utah moves on from longtime coach Kyle Whittingham, who left for Michigan after 21 years, promoting longtime assistant Morgan Scalley, whose Utes routed Idaho 66-14 in the opener behind quarterback Devon Dampier. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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