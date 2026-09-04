College football continues Friday, perfect for claiming the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. San Jose State visits Eastern Michigan at Rynearson Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET, while UTEP visits Oklahoma at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest college football odds, Eastern Michigan is a 3-point favorite over San Jose State, while Oklahoma is a massive 41-point favorite over UTEP. Quarterback John Mateer led the Sooners to a 10-3 season and a College Football Playoff berth in 2025. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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College football betting preview

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that San Jose State visits Rynearson Stadium to face Eastern Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 0-1 after a 42-26 loss at USC in their opener, while the Eagles will open their season at home. Eastern Michigan is a 3-point favorite and the total is 56.5. On the money line, Eastern Michigan is priced at -140 and San Jose State is +115. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

UTEP vs. Oklahoma

UTEP visits Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to face Oklahoma at 8 p.m. ET. The Sooners are massive 41-point favorites, one of the largest college football lines of the young season, with the total at 51.5. John Mateer returns as Oklahoma's starting quarterback after leading the Sooners to a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoff berth last season, though he started only 12 of 13 games after missing one with a hand injury that required surgery. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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