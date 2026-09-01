The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Tuesday's MLB slate, which includes the San Diego Padres visiting the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET and the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

MLB betting preview

Brewers vs. Cubs

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know the Chicago Cubs (-126 to win) host the Milwaukee Brewers (+105) at Wrigley Field at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chicago is 78-60 on the season, while Milwaukee leads the National League Central at 85-53. Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.59 ERA) starts for the Brewers against Matthew Boyd (8-3, 3.99 ERA) for the Cubs. The total is 10.5 runs. The Brewers are 7-0 in Gasser's last seven starts as a favorite. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Padres vs. Reds

The San Diego Padres (-134 to win) will visit Great American Ball Park to face the Cincinnati Reds (+125 to win) at 6:40 p.m. ET. San Diego is 73-65 on the season, while Cincinnati sits at 65-73. Randy Vasquez (10-6, 4.02 ERA) starts for the Padres against Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.24 ERA) for the Reds. The total is 9.5 runs. The under is 4-1 in the Reds' last five games against the National League West. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.