The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. The Patriots and Seahawks will open the 2026 NFL season Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET in a rematch of Super Bowl 60, with Seattle favored by three points and the total at 44.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

NFL, MLB betting preview

Orioles vs. Guardians

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Cleveland visits Oriole Park at Camden Yards to face Baltimore at 6:35 p.m. ET, and the Orioles are -1.5 run line favorites with the total set at 8.5. Baltimore is a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Cleveland is a +111 underdog (risk $100 to win $111). Cleveland right-hander T. Bibee (5-15, 4.06 ERA) takes the mound against Baltimore's B. Young (9-3, 3.42 ERA). The Guardians are 6-1 in their last seven road games.. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Patriots vs. Seahawks

New England visits Lumen Field to face Seattle at 8:20 p.m. ET Wednesday, the first Wednesday game in Patriots history, in a rematch of Super Bowl 60, which the Seahawks won 29-13 in February. Seattle is a 3-point favorite with the total set at 44.5. The Seahawks are priced at -180 on the money line (risk $180 to win $100), while New England is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). Both teams went 14-3 in 2025: Mike Macdonald's Seahawks won their second Super Bowl behind quarterback Sam Darnold, while Mike Vrabel's Patriots authored one of the best single-season turnarounds in NFL history after a 4-13 finish the year before, powered by MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.