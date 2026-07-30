Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 in FanCash for Pirates-Reds, Marlins-Mets, MLB on Thursday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Pirates vs. Reds, Marlins vs. Mets, or any other game on Thursday. Oneil Cruz and the Pirates will visit Elly De La Cruz and the Reds in a near pick'em at 7:10 p.m. ET. Francisco Lindor and the Mets (-131) will host the Marlins at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. ET. Thursday's slate also includes Dodgers vs. Mariners, Braves vs. Nationals and Red Sox vs. Athletics. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model also simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Pirates vs. Reds betting preview

Pittsburgh visits Cincinnati at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the Pirates at 55-54 on the season and the Reds at 50-57. Both teams are -105 in a near pick'em. Yohan Ramirez starts for Pittsburgh, with Luis Barco expected to follow as the bulk pitcher, while Rhett Lowder takes the mound for Cincinnati. The Reds' bullpen has been thinned by injuries this month, with Anthony Santillan (oblique) and Brandon Williamson (shoulder) both on the injured list. Pittsburgh is 4-0 in its last four road games against right-handed starting pitchers. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Marlins vs. Mets betting preview



Miami visits Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the Marlins at 55-54 on the season and the Mets at 46-63. New York is a -131 home favorite, with Miami at +110. Eury Perez starts for Miami against Nolan McLean for New York. The Mets are without Juan Soto, who is on the injured list. New York is 4-0 in McLean's last four starts against National League East opponents. The SportsLine projection model gives New York a narrow edge, projecting a 5.0-4.9 Mets victory. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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