Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Pirates-Reds, Phillies-Orioles, MLB on Saturday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on ahead of a full Saturday MLB slate that includes the Cincinnati Reds hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET and the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a -115 money line road favorite at Great American Ball Park, and the Phillies are -149 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh opens Saturday as a -115 money line favorite over Cincinnati, with the Reds listed at -104. The run total is 8.5, and the Pirates are 55-56 on the season, while the Reds sit at 52-57. Braxton Ashcraft starts for Pittsburgh against Andrew Abbott for Cincinnati. Spencer Steer and Nick Lodolo remain on the injured list for Cincinnati, while Ryan O'Hearn is listed as day-to-day for Pittsburgh. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies



Philadelphia opens Saturday as a -149 money line favorite over Baltimore, with the Orioles listed at +123. The run total is 8.5, and the Phillies are 57-53 on the season, while the Orioles sit at 54-56. Cristopher Sanchez starts for Philadelphia against Shane Baz for Baltimore. Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle remain on the injured list for Baltimore, while Chris Bassitt is also sidelined for the Orioles. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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