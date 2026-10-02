The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. In select states, new users can grab up to $350 in FanCash with the code CBSFAN350. Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. ET, with the Hokies favored by 2.5 and the total at 54.5. Penn State visits Northwestern at 8 p.m. ET, with the Nittany Lions favored by 2.5 and the total at 48.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get $1,000 in FanCash:

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Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech betting preview

Pittsburgh visits Lane Stadium to face Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. ET, and the Hokies are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 54.5. Virginia Tech is a -139 money line favorite (risk $139 to win $100), while Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog (risk $100 to win $122). Pittsburgh is unbeaten at 3-0. Virginia Tech is 4-0 and off to its best start since 2017 under first-year coach James Franklin, coming off a 21-14 comeback win over Boston College last week in which Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 209 yards and a 76-yard, go-ahead touchdown; quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer went 22 of 35 for 147 yards and a score. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Penn State vs. Northwestern betting preview

Penn State visits Ryan Field to face Northwestern at 8 p.m. ET, and the Nittany Lions are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 48.5. Penn State is a -142 money line favorite (risk $142 to win $100), while Northwestern is a +122 underdog (risk $100 to win $122). Penn State is 2-1 after a 24-20 loss to Wisconsin last week. Northwestern is also 2-1 after falling 29-23 to then-ranked Indiana, and quarterback Aidan Chiles has completed 31 of 46 passes for 514 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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