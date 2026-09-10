The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

Kickoff from Melbourne, Australia, is set for 8:35 p.m. ET. According to the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the Rams are favored by 3.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5, down one from the opening line.

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Rams vs. 49ers betting

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that the 49ers visit Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia to face the Rams at 8:35 p.m. ET Thursday, the NFL's first regular-season game in the country. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite with the total at 47.5. The Rams are priced at -200 on the money line (risk $200 to win $100), while San Francisco is a +165 underdog (risk $100 to win $165). Both teams went 12-5 in 2025, and both were eliminated by the Seahawks in the playoffs on Seattle's run to the Super Bowl, the Rams falling in the NFC Championship and the 49ers a round earlier. Matthew Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns for the Rams last season, while Brock Purdy looks to stay healthy after a season limited to nine starts for San Francisco. This will be Myles Garrett's debut for the Rams. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.