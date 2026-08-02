Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Red Sox-Dodgers, Twins-Mariners, MLB on Sunday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on ahead of a full Sunday MLB slate that includes the Seattle Mariners hosting the Minnesota Twins at 4:10 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox at 7:20 p.m. ET. Seattle is a -142 moneyline favorite at T-Mobile Park, while the Dodgers are -185 at Dodger Stadium. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

Seattle opens Sunday as a -142 moneyline favorite over Minnesota, with the Twins listed at +118. The run total is 7, and the Mariners are 54-58 on the season, while the Twins sit at 56-56. Taj Bradley starts for Minnesota against George Kirby for Seattle. Byron Buxton is on the injured list for Minnesota, while J.P. Crawford and Matt Brash are sidelined for Seattle. The Twins are 5-0 in Bradley's last five starts with four days of rest. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox



Los Angeles opens as a -185 moneyline favorite over Boston, with the Red Sox listed at +152. The run total is 8.5, and the Dodgers are 69-42 on the season, while the Red Sox sit at 59-51. Jake Bennett starts for Boston against Emmet Sheehan for Los Angeles. Blake Snell, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone remain on the injured list for Los Angeles, while Triston Casas is out for Boston. The Red Sox have won four straight games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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