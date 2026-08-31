The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Monday's MLB slate, which includes the Seattle Mariners visiting the Boston Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. ET and the San Diego Padres visiting the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds, the Padres are -149 money line favorites against the Reds, while the over/under for total runs scored is nine. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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MLB betting preview

Mariners vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox (-165 to win) will host the Seattle Mariners (+142 to win) at Fenway Park at 6:45 p.m. ET. Boston is 74-63 on the season, while Seattle sits at 64-73. George Kirby (9-10, 4.02 ERA) will start for the Mariners against Payton Tolle (8-6, 3.09 ERA) for the Red Sox. The total is eight runs. The over is 5-1 in Boston's last six games as a home favorite. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Padres vs. Reds

The San Diego Padres (-149 to win) will visit Great American Ball Park to face the Cincinnati Reds (+127 to win) at 6:40 p.m. ET. San Diego is 72-65 on the season, while Cincinnati sits at 65-72. Michael King (8-9, 3.23 ERA) will start for the Padres against Brady Singer (5-12, 4.72 ERA) for the Reds. The total is nine runs. The under is 6-1 in Singer's last seven starts against the National League West. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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