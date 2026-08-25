The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Tuesday's MLB slate, which includes the Boston Red Sox visiting the Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m. ET and the Houston Astros visiting the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, the Red Sox are -160 money line favorites to beat the Marlins, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our best betting apps and fastest withdrawal betting sites.

MLB betting preview

Red Sox vs. Marlins

The Boston Red Sox (-160 to win) visit loanDepot park to face the Miami Marlins (+145 to win) at 6:40 p.m. ET. Boston is 72-59 on the season, while Miami sits at 67-65. SportsLine's model projects a Red Sox win, forecasting a 4.6 to 4.1 final. The total is set at 7.5 runs. The Red Sox are 8-0 in their last eight road games against a team with a winning record. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Astros vs Yankees

The New York Yankees (-140 to win) host the Houston Astros (+127 to win) at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is 74-56 on the season, while Houston sits at 65-66. SportsLine's model likes the Yankees to come out victorious, projecting a 5.1 to 4.4 win. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. The Yankees are 4-0 in their last four games as a favorite. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.