The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Sunday's MLB slate, which includes the Cincinnati Reds visiting the Chicago Cubs at 7:20 p.m. ET and the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Los Angeles Angels at 4:07 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds, the Cubs are -142 money line favorites against the Reds, while the over/under for total runs scored is nine. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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MLB betting preview

Cubs vs. Reds

The Chicago Cubs (-142 to win) host the Cincinnati Reds (+122 to win) at Wrigley Field at 7:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is 76-59 on the season, while Cincinnati sits at 64-71. Corey Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA) will start for the Reds against Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA) for the Cubs. The under is 6-1 in the Cubs' last seven games as a favorite. The total is nine runs. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Angels vs. Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies (-187 to win) will visit the Los Angeles Angels (+158 to win) at 4:07 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is 75-60 on the season, while Los Angeles sits at 52-83. Zack Wheeler (10-5, 3.40 ERA) will start for the Phillies against Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 6.25 ERA) for the Angels. The total is 8.5 runs. The Phillies are 4-0-2 in their last six games against teams with a losing record. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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