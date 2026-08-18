Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Rockies-Dodgers, Marlins-Phillies, MLB Tuesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for Tuesday's MLB slate, which includes the Miami Marlins visiting the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:40 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and taking advantage of sportsbook promos at betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Marlins vs Phillies Preview Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies (-226 to win) will host the Miami Marlins (+200 to win) at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m. ET. Philadelphia won the series opener 6-5 on Monday and enters this game 68-58 on the season, while Miami sits at 64-62. SportsLine's model likes the Phillies again, projecting a 5.2 to 4.1 win. The total is set at 8 runs. The Phillies have won four straight games heading into tonight's matchup. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Dodgers vs Rockies Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers (-186 to win) will visit Coors Field to face the Colorado Rockies (+167 to win) at 8:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has been one of the best teams in baseball at 75-51, while Colorado is well under .500 at 50-75. SportsLine's model projects a high-scoring night at hitter-friendly Coors Field, forecasting the Dodgers to win 6.5 to 4.7. The total is set at 11.5 runs, the highest of the day. The Dodgers won the opening game of the series as the total soared over 10.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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