Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Get $1,000 FanCash for Scotland-Brazil, Mexico-Czechia on Wednesday

Wednesday's 2026 World Cup slate continues with six matches that could reshape the group stage, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Brazil (-327) and Scotland (+850) battle at 6 p.m. ET in Miami, where a Brazil win would lock up first place in Group C outright. The over/under for total goals scored in Brazil vs. Scotland is 2.5. Mexico (-105) closes the night at 9 p.m. ET in Mexico City against Czechia (+271). Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's World Cup games:

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Wednesday World Cup betting preview

Brazil heads into matchday three of Group C tied for first with Morocco at four points each, and the board treats the Selecao as a heavy favorite to settle it: -327 on the moneyline, -1.5 on the spread (-117), with the total set at 2.5 goals (over -129, under +103). A win locks up first place outright, and even a draw keeps Brazil's fate largely in their own hands. Scotland, sitting third at three points, is a wide underdog at +850 (+1.5, -112) but would leapfrog into second with a win.



Mexico has all but wrapped up Group A. A 2-0-0 start and a plus-3 goal differential give El Tri a cushion that likely survives even a loss tonight, since South Korea (3 points, 0 goal differential) would need to both beat South Africa and make up significant ground to leapfrog them on tiebreakers. That low-stakes backdrop shows up in the number: Mexico is favored on the moneyline at -109 and on the spread at -0.5 (-113), a far tighter line than you'd expect from a team that's already in pole position, with the total set at 2.5 goals (over -102, under -121). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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