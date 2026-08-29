College football is back, and it's the perfect opportunity to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Week 0 has been exciting thus far, and on Saturday evening, the Stanford Cardinal look for revenge against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 7 p.m. ET. According to the latest college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, Stanford is favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26

Click the link on this page or click here to navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code CBSFAN26 Make an initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet(s) on the NFL Kickoff Game or any available market within your first 10 days Receive up to $1,000 in FanCash back on any net losses over your first 10 days of wagering

Week 0 college football betting preview

Virginia vs. NC State

Virginia hosts NC State at Scott Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites with the total set at 53.5. On the money line, Virginia is priced at -210, and NC State is +175. Virginia went 11-3 in Tony Elliott's fourth season in 2025 and lost the ACC title game to Duke, returning eight starters from that squad. NC State went 8-5 in Dave Doeren's 13th year and brings back nine starters. These two met early last season, when NC State pulled off a 35-31 upset, so Virginia opening this year at home against the Wolfpack carries a bit of revenge factor. The Under is 9-0 in the Cavaliers' last 9 games overall. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

UNLV vs. Memphis

UNLV hosts Memphis at Allegiant Stadium at 10 p.m. ET, and the Rebels are 5.5 point favorites with the total set at 56.5. On the money line, UNLV is priced at -220 and Memphis is +180. UNLV has back to back double digit win seasons under Dan Mullen but has lost in the Mountain West championship game three years running, most recently to Boise State. Memphis went 8-5 last season under new head coach Charles Huff, who is looking to keep the Tigers' streak of eight win seasons in 10 of the last 12 years alive. laim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.