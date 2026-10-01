The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. In select states, new users can grab up to $350 in FanCash with the code CBSFAN350. The Steelers will visit the Browns for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Steelers favored by 2.5 and the total at 37.5. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is active despite being questionable all week. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get $1,000 in FanCash:

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Steelers vs. Browns betting preview

Pittsburgh visits Huntington Bank Field to face Cleveland at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Steelers are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 37.5. Pittsburgh is a -150 money line favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Cleveland is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). Both teams are 2-1. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 700 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions through three games, completing 58.4% of his passes, and is coming off a 30-27 win over Cincinnati last week after an ugly 20-3 loss at New England the week before. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 587 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 68.3% completion through three games, riding a 21-18 win over Carolina last week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State betting preview

Western Kentucky visits Aggie Memorial Stadium to face New Mexico State at 8 p.m. ET, and the Aggies are 2.5-point favorites with the total set at 56.5. New Mexico State is a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Western Kentucky is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). Western Kentucky is 1-3, coming off a 52-7 win over Mercyhurst last week that followed lopsided losses to Indiana, Georgia and Nevada. New Mexico State is also 1-3, fresh off a 42-18 loss to in-state rival New Mexico, in which quarterback Trey Hedden struggled, completing just 7 of 19 passes for 106 yards and throwing 2 interceptions. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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