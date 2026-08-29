College football is officially back, and it's the perfect opportunity to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Week 0 brings an eight game slate on Saturday, headlined by two ACC storylines: Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels open his second season against Sonny Dykes and TCU in Dublin, Ireland, where TCU is a 7.5-point favorite. Virginia hosts NC State in a rematch of last year's ACC opener as a 5.5-point favorite. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26

Click the link on this page or click here to navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code CBSFAN26 Make an initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet(s) on the NFL Kickoff Game or any available market within your first 10 days Receive up to $1,000 in FanCash back on any net losses over your first 10 days of wagering

Week 0 college football betting preview

TCU vs. North Carolina

TCU and North Carolina kick off the season at Aviva Stadium in Dublin as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, with kickoff at noon ET. TCU is a 7.5-point favorite, and the total is 47.5. Sonny Dykes brings back 11 starters from a nine-win team last season and added five transfers with starting experience, while Belichick returns nine starters from a 4-8 debut season in Chapel Hill and also brought in five starting-caliber transfers. The Horned Frogs won last year's meeting 48-14, so North Carolina will be looking for a different result in Belichick's second year on the sideline. The Tar Heels are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games versus the Big 12. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Virginia vs. NC State

Virginia hosts NC State at Scott Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites with the total set at 53.5. On the money line, Virginia is priced at -210, and NC State is +175. Virginia went 11-3 in Tony Elliott's fourth season in 2025 and lost the ACC title game to Duke, returning eight starters from that squad. NC State went 8-5 in Dave Doeren's 13th year and brings back nine starters. These two met early last season, when NC State pulled off a 35-31 upset, so Virginia opening this year at home against the Wolfpack carries a bit of revenge factor. The Under is 9-0 in the Cavaliers' last 9 games overall. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

UNLV vs. Memphis

UNLV hosts Memphis at Allegiant Stadium at 10 p.m. ET, and the Rebels are 5.5 point favorites with the total set at 56.5. On the money line, UNLV is priced at -220 and Memphis is +180. UNLV has back to back double digit win seasons under Dan Mullen but has lost in the Mountain West championship game three years running, most recently to Boise State. Memphis went 8-5 last season under new head coach Charles Huff, who is looking to keep the Tigers' streak of eight win seasons in 10 of the last 12 years alive. laim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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